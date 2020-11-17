WWE Fans Love Seeing Drew McIntyre Getting a Sword on Raw
WWE fans are loving how Drew McIntyre is wielding a sword on Monday Night Raw. As he prepared for his big title opportunity against Randy Orton on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, he met with Sheamus who had a gift for him. Sheamus and McIntyre have a history with one another, and the last few weeks have been bringing them closer together. This capped off with Sheamus' gift which was of Drew McIntyre's classic kilt look but with something different this time. This time Drew got a sword, and used it as part of his new entrance.
This new entrance saw McIntyre coming out to the right during the Monday Night Raw main event with the sword held high. Taking a deep breath, he plunged the sword into the ground and it led to some new pyrotechnics. It was a new entrance that many fans felt like it was meant for the champion, and it seems they were right on the mark with that one as McIntyre went on to win the WWE Championship once more.
Read on to see how fans are reacting to Drew McIntyre's new sword wielding look and entrance, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Back to His Roots
prevnext
Drew going back to his indie roots was refreshing to see. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PWSfUqZx6y— ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) November 17, 2020
What a Year!
prevnext
Despite everything, Drew has had a FANTASTIC year, let’s be real! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ckyNu5al3E— 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢-𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐄🍊 (@brienutbutter_) November 17, 2020
It Just Makes Sense...
prevnext
Drew McIntyre with a sword#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6hHCbM8OXB— wwe.... (@gautamgada6) November 17, 2020
There Can Be Only One!
prevnext
The HIGHLANDER reboot finally has its lead. #Raw #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ubF6cKW8DB— HERE'S MEEP-MEEP! (@donnelly92274) November 17, 2020
Flashback
prevnext
The flashback #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Ek1FQFcnBQ— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) November 17, 2020
What an Entrance!
prevnext
⚔👀 Drew's new entrance KICKS ASS!!!! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Pkumva5RTf— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 17, 2020
Money Match
prevnext
THIS IS THE MONEY FIGHT!! 🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GQWAayp0fN— Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) November 17, 2020
Who Can Hate?
prevnext
I don’t understand how one can hate this man he’s a great wrestler this entrance was fuckin wrestlemania type shit #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iRCoSrgjzb— Drake (@ShadowhuntersV2) November 17, 2020
Return of the Classics
prevnext
Drew McIntyre brought back an old look plus a sword!! ⚔️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/irtut2kI1o— Bui Club (@BuiClub) November 17, 2020
Missed Opportunities...
prev
No count outs? No disqualifications?!
DREW MCINTYRE USE THE DAMN SWORD!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/boXdUqhSP3— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) November 17, 2020