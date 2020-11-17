WWE Fans Love Seeing Drew McIntyre Getting a Sword on Raw

WWE fans are loving how Drew McIntyre is wielding a sword on Monday Night Raw. As he prepared for his big title opportunity against Randy Orton on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, he met with Sheamus who had a gift for him. Sheamus and McIntyre have a history with one another, and the last few weeks have been bringing them closer together. This capped off with Sheamus' gift which was of Drew McIntyre's classic kilt look but with something different this time. This time Drew got a sword, and used it as part of his new entrance.

This new entrance saw McIntyre coming out to the right during the Monday Night Raw main event with the sword held high. Taking a deep breath, he plunged the sword into the ground and it led to some new pyrotechnics. It was a new entrance that many fans felt like it was meant for the champion, and it seems they were right on the mark with that one as McIntyre went on to win the WWE Championship once more.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to Drew McIntyre's new sword wielding look and entrance, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!