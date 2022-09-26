Photos: Young Rock Season 3 Will Recreate an Iconic Steve Austin Moment

NBC's Young Rock series is currently filming its third season, which will include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's days in the WWE as he rose to become one of the top stars of the Attitude Era. The casting for the series has indicated which WWE wrestlers will be depicted, which includes the return of Luke Hawx as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin from Season 2. Hawx took to Twitter on Monday to confirm one of the episodes will feature the iconic "Austin 3:16" promo from the 1996 King of the Ring pay-per-view. You can see the side-by-side photo of the show's recreation below.

Brian Gewirtz, an executive producer for Young Rock and a former WWE head writer, talked about his desire for the show to tackle The Attitude Era back before Season 2 started. The second season ended with Johnson landing a job with the WWE.

"Oh, definitely. We strategically put just a quick little second of a clip in there in the new trailer, kind of like Princess Leia in The Force Awakens trailer. We just wanted to give a quick, 'Oh my God, what was that?' moment of seeing Rocky Maivia making his grand entrance at Survivor Series '96. We get to that and potentially more stuff this season without really giving anything away. Hopefully Season Three and beyond, at least in that timeline with Uli (Latukefu), we could really explore that. Uli, who plays 23-year-old Dwayne, he's really just an athletic freak. He took to wrestling so quickly that if Vince [McMahon] wanted to take a look at him and bring him into WWE, I'm sure he would achieve success really quickly. I don't think he's going to do that. But if he wanted to, he probably could," Gewirtz said.

Austin initially retired from wrestling at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 in what was the third WrestleMania match between "The Texas Rattlesnake" and The Rock. However, he opted to come back for an impromptu No Holds Barred Match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Johnson is heavily rumored to be involved in the main event of WrestleMania 39 next year in Los Angeles against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.