Dwayne Johnson Posts Tribute To Father In Look At Upcoming TV Series

NBC is currently filming an upcoming series that focuses on the early life of WWE Legend and Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The series recently began filming in Australia, with NBC having given the series a straight-to-order decision back in January. Johnson is set to appear in some fashion in each episode. The cast also includes Adrian Groulx as Johnson (aka Dewey) at age 10, Bradley Constant as Johnson at age 15 and Uli Latukefu Johnson from ages 18-20. Stacey Leilua and Joseph Lee Anderson play Johnson’s parents, and Ata and Rocky Johnson.

Johnson posted a "first look" at the show below, which features a picture of Joseph Lee Anderson playing Johnson's legendary WWE Hall of Fame father.

He wrote:

Seeing this image of actor, @officialjosephleeanderson playing my dad, Rocky Johnson (RIP Soulman) really sat me down💔😢 On set of our new @nbc TV series, YOUNG ROCK - a show that explores my insanely wild childhood and all the many lessons life has thrown at me and my family along the way. My dad suddenly passed away earlier this year.

Never had a chance to say goodbye to my old man, which really sucks - but as he always said, “hey the show must go on”. And so it will. Hope you’re proud of this one Soulman... who would’ve ever thought huh!? 🥃 Wanted you guys to see this “first look” at my pops.

No filters, no polish and nothing fancy. Just the Soulman doing what he did best! Can’t wait for you guys to watch our new show. I think you’re gonna like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

NBC Universal posted a first look earlier this week.