WWE Superstar Turns Face in the Best Way Possible

A WWE wrestler had an amazing and hilarious face turn tonight on Monday Night Raw.

Elias is one of the WWE’s current breakout stars, drawing massive cheers whenever he steps into the ring. Although he doesn’t often wrestle, Elias always entertains with his impromptu concerts, which almost always involve a few choice insults towards fans and his fellow WWE wrestlers.

Although Elias delights in drawing cheap heat with crowds, it’s undeniable that he’s gained the support of the WWE Universe. So, it’s no surprise that Elias eventually “turned face” and became one of the WWE’s heroes instead of a villain.

Elias’s surprise face turn started after he beat Apollo Crews cleanly after Crews interrupted him mid-concert. Usually heels don’t get clean wins, so it was a bit of surprise to see Elias get a strong win without any cheating.

After his match, Elias returned to serenade the crowd with a second song. This time, acting general manager Baron Corbin interrupted Elias’s song and berated Elias for taking up too much time on the show. While Elias sang an impromptu song mocking Corbin for being a puppet of Stephanie McMahon, Corbin cut Elias’s mic and ordered him to the back. Elias seemed to comply at first, but then we got this spectacular moment:

A Baron Corbin/Elias feud is totally unexpected, but it seems like a match made in heaven. Corbin is even more obnoxious than Elias on his worst day, and excels in playing the cowardly heel. If anyone can solidify Elias’s sudden turn to the light, it’s Corbin.

Of course, let’s hope that Elias doesn’t stop with his in-ring concerts and insults just because he’s a face now. Too often we see heels lose everything that made fans love them when they turn face, and everyone wants to keep walking with Elias.