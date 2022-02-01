Bobby Lashley Expected to Lose His WWE Championship According to Early Elimination Chamber 2022 Betting Odds

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 19. The rest of the match’s participants were determined on this week’s Raw, with Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins both getting automatically added to the match while Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles all earned their spots via qualifying matches. BetOnline released its first betting odds for that match, which actually favor Lesnar to win back the WWE Championship over Lashley retaining. Recent reports have consistently stated WWE isn’t planning a champion vs. champion match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, but Lesnar keeps bringing up the idea on television (and did so just last night).

Rollins, who was reportedly slotted to win the WWE title back at Day 1 prior to Roman Reigns’ positive COVID-19 test changing around the card, comes in with the third-best odds at 5/2. You can see the full lines for the match, as well as Becky Lynch & Lita’s Raw Women’s Championship match, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (3/2) vs. Brock Lesnar (1/1) vs. Seth Rollins (5/2) vs. AJ Styles (6/1), Riddle (7/1) vs. Austin Theory (25/1) (Elimination Chamber Match)

Bobby Lashley (3/2) vs. Brock Lesnar (1/1) vs. Seth Rollins (5/2) vs. AJ Styles (6/1), Riddle (7/1) vs. Austin Theory (25/1) (Elimination Chamber Match) Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (1/15) vs. Lita (23/4)

“It was one of the greatest moments, I mean, beating Brock Lesnar, like we talked about earlier this week, beating Brock was going to be a big step in my career, and going out to the main thing that I wanted to do, and you know, as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had,” Lashley said in an interview with Ariel Helwani after Saturday’s Royal Rumble. “Everybody knows Brock’s gonna throw you a lot, he’s gonna try to hit the F-5. He’s gonna try to beat you up. He’s gonna try to beat you down. I wanted to see if I can take everything that he had. And I did. I took everything he had and then I pinned him at the end. So of course, this is a beautiful victory for me.”

“The first time when he threw me with the Suplex City, I think he almost knocked me out. I had to check myself. It was one of those like self-checks,” he added. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m good. I’m good.’ Because that’s ultimately what you want. You don’t want to just beat somebody without taking what they had. Because then they come back later and say, ‘If I would have did this, I would have got you.’ But I took everything that he had and after I took everything he had, I still pinned him. So a lot of the questions that I had about Brock were answered in that match.”



