Eric Bischoff Perplexed by WWE’s Use of Brock Lesnar

WWE’s sporadic deployment of Brock Lesnar and his Universal Championship used to be a novelty. But the mostly unprecedented strategy of keeping Lesnar on the shelf is running out of proponents. And Eric Bischoff may have just cast an important swing vote.

During an episode Sky Sports’ Lock Up podcast, the former WCW boss explained why he’s having trouble getting investing in WWE’s use of Lesnar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m ambivalent about it. “I don’t understand it. And I like Brock Lesnar. I think he’s an amazing performer, he’s an amazing character. As an athlete, I don’t think there’s anybody, other than perhaps Kurt Angle, that’s anywhere near his stratosphere,” said Bischoff.

“So, there’s a lot of things I like about Brock Lesnar, but his presence in WWE to me is almost a non-issue,” he said. “I hate to say irrelevant, but the title doesn’t really mean all that much. Brock’s character, the way it is being positioned, doesn’t really mean anything to me as a fan or a viewer. I don’t feel like there’s any real focus on him or his title.”

So, it seems to be a convenient afterthought more than anything else,” he concluded.

Many fans would agree with Bischoff’ assertion that Lesnar, isn’t adding much to the WWE program. If he is to show u, his approaches have become increasingly formulaic and this lack of creativity has made it easy for fans to check out. Toss in his multi-year saga with the highly polarizing Roman Reigns and WWE officially has a main event scene that fans are happy to protest.

WWE’s argument would be that this souring on Lesnar is exactly the sentiment they’re trying to stir. Lesnar’s expansive aloofness may be art imitating life, but WWE is certainly building a story around the absentee champion. Before WrestleMania, Reigns launched a crusade against a cancerous Lesnar claiming that he would be the ubiquitous champion WWE fans deserve. This narrative was working but WWE tossed it out in favor of simply have Lesnar bludgeon Reigns ahead of their Superdome mega fight.

WWE looks to be dusting off that storyline now as Reigns’s dialogue has been centered on money-grubbing gorilla’s tendency to never be around.

There’s no shortage of speculation regarding Lesnar’s future. While each rumor that surfaces seem to indicate Lesnar’s time in WWE coming to a close, he could just as easily remain an active part of the company for several more years. While some reports hint at Lesnar missing SummerSlam, it’s still safe to assume he’ll be in Brooklyn with his big red belt.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]