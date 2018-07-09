Eric Bischoff ‘Would Love’ to Make WWE Return

Eric Bischoff hasn’t been an on-camera WWE personality since 2007. But he’s open to changing that.

In an interview with Sky Sports Lock Up podcast, Bischoff was asked if he was interested in making a return to WWE.

“I would love to do it if it was a situation which would work for everybody, a character like mine, there is only so much you can do from a storyline perspective. You can be that heel authority figure which I was for a few years in WWE and WCW, and it’s interesting and it’s fun but after a while you’ve kind of done everything you can do creatively. I’m pretty realistic about the value my character has now. I’d like to manage someone, a young talent that maybe doesn’t have the mic skills. I think that would be fun because I can still get heat.”

While the heel authority figure has been a fixture in WWE since his departure, Bischoff’s version of a flawed boss is uniquely smarmy. While Stephanie Mcmahon like to suffocate her subordinates with domination, Bischoff’s character is equally diabolical but exceedingly greasy. The point being, Bischoff ‘s assertion that he can still get heat is 100% accurate.

We last saw Bischoff this January when he along with dozens of other names form WWE’s past made a cameo at Raw’s 25th Anniversary. Before that, the former WCW boss returned to induct Diamond Dallas Page into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2017.

There has been no indication of WWE making room for Bischoff as an on-camera authority figure. They’d have plenty of turnovers too, as names like Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, and Paige have all taken turns as Raw and SmackDown GM. Bischoff was never rumored for the SmackDown gig, but for what it’s worth, his NWO comrade, Hulk Hogan, was.

There’s no question that Bischoff has a spot in wrestling history and if we had to bet on we’d say he eventually makes his way back to WWE. That may be a ways off, but Bischoff is at least current on Vince McMahon product. In the same interview, Bischoff dished on the perplexing use of Brock Lesnar.

“I’m ambivalent about it. “I don’t understand it. And I like Brock Lesnar. I think he’s an amazing performer, he’s an amazing character. As an athlete, I don’t think there’s anybody, other than perhaps Kurt Angle, that’s anywhere near his stratosphere,” said Bischoff.

“So, there’s a lot of things I like about Brock Lesnar, but his presence in WWE to me is almost a non-issue,” he said. “I hate to say irrelevant, but the title doesn’t really mean all that much. Brock’s character, the way it is being positioned, doesn’t really mean anything to me as a fan or a viewer. I don’t feel like there’s any real focus on him or his title. So, it seems to be a convenient afterthought more than anything else,” he concluded.

