WWE Advertises Finn Balor for Upcoming Australian Tour, Potentially Spoiling His Return Date

Between getting married and shaving his head, Finn Balor has kept himself busy during his requested time off from WWE over the past few months. But based on the latest advertisements for WWE’s upcoming Australia tour (Oct. 21-23), the former Universal Champion’s absence might not last much longer. The latest ads, via PWInsider, have Balor listed to compete against Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, which could mean his return to WWE programming is close behind.

Balor’s last match took place at SummerSlam, where he lost in just three minutes to Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend.” It’s worth noting that earlier in the night The O.C. offered Balor an open invitation to join them, potentially teasing a heel turn once he comes back.

Wyatt kept the momentum rolling after his win, as he immediately turned his attention to the WWE Universal Championship picture. He jumped Seth Rollins at the end of Clash of Champions, which led to a Hell in a Cell match between the two getting booked for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 6. Along with Balor and Rollins, Wyatt’s other Mandible Claw victims have included Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Kane and Braun Strowman.

A number of notable WWE names have returned to television in recent weeks after spending months on the sidelines, including Rusev, Luke Harper, the Authors of Pain and Sasha Banks. “The Boss” has made the biggest impact of the returning group, as she turned heel on her first night back and kicked off a feud with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Banks appeared on a recent episode of WWE Chronicle, where she pushed back against the reports surrounding her behavior during WrestleMania 35.

“Just like, man, you guys don’t know the full story. You don’t know the full thing,” Banks said. “And then, just like how the hell do they make this stuff up too? I saw so much stuff like, ‘Crying on the floor of the locker room.’ No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans and Pam [Bayley] watching the main event. Because I was so happy for those girls.

“Then there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor. It’s just, man, please show me those pictures, please show me the footage,” she added.