Finn Balor Shows Off Gnarly Butt Bruise

It’s been cool to point out wrestling is fake for decades. However, Finn Balor has proof that life in a WWE ring is only sometimes fake.

We’re not sure when it occurred, but at some point during his match on Raw, an offensive maneuver from Baron Corbin lit up Balors tailbone. Finn posted the evidence on Twitter.

“Thanks, Constable Corbin…. But even when I bruise I’m Bálor Club,” wrote Balor

As expected, Corbin has yet to apologize for ruining one of the tighter bums in all of wrestling. Even though the artist looks awful, Balor did compete Tuesday night at a WWE Live Event.