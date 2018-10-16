WWE’s Finn Balor Posts Provocative Tweet And His Fans Go Crazy

Finn Balor may be WWE’s most handsome man. When we gush over Balor it’s usually because of his sharp features and impeccable abs, but the former Universal Champion is inviting fans to admire his most personal feature.

On Monday, the 37-year tweeted an image of himself flaunting his crotch during his signature ringside pose. While that posture is hard to misinterpret, Balor’s caption landed directly on the nose.

“Dinner time.”

Dinner time pic.twitter.com/r37l4fViBV — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 15, 2018

It’s hard to misinterpret to sexual overtones here, but maybe there’s just enough ambiguity to keep Balor under WWE’s PG umbrella. However, we can’t remember anyone from Home Alone, E.T. or The Goonies jutting their genitals at an audience.

Regardless, Balor’s faithful on social media lapped up his latest post.

Even though Balor is clearly to advertise his sexual messages, WWE keeps these motifs away from his character. Instead, Balor has remained soft-spoken, and thus, arbitrary. But perhaps injecting some sexuality in his persona could help him make a more permanent connection with the WWE Universe. Balor playing 2018’s version of Rick Rude is far more compelling than his current role as Bayley‘s platonic friend.

Since being promoted to WWE main roster in 2016, Balor has seen opportunities come and go. After becoming the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam Balor had to forfit the title the next night on Raw due to injury. Surgery followed and Balor missed nearly a year to recover. Since his return, Balor has struggled to get meaningful reps on WWE shows but has proven he has a connection to WWE’s fanbase. With WWE reviving his Demon persona at this year’s SummerSlam, it appears Balor may be in for a boost up WWE’s card. Instead, he’s only slipped further into obscurity and that doesn’t look like it will be changing anytime this year.