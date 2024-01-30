First WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Will Be Announced on SmackDown

Two tickets to the Showcase of the Immortals have been punched. This past weekend at WWE Royal Rumble, Bayley and Cody Rhodes walked out of Tropicana Field with victories in their respective battle royals. Those wins guarantee both superstars a title match at WWE WrestleMania 40 this April. All signs have pointed to Bayley taking on WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and Rhodes reigniting his rivalry with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but neither match has been confirmed. Even Rhodes, who heavily suggested in the closing moments of WWE Royal Rumble as well as in the post-show press conference that he will use his title shot on the Tribal Chief, was confronted by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on WWE Monday Night Raw with a temptation to challenge for the "workhorse" title.

Bayley Makes WWE WrestleMania 40 Decision on SmackDown

(Photo: WWE)

The Damage CTRL leader will seal her WWE WrestleMania 40 fate later this week.

Bayley appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw last night alongside stablemates Asuka, Kairi Sane and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. She gloated about her Women's Royal Rumble Match victory before she was interrupted by WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Ripley proclaimed that Bayley was only able to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match because Ripley did not enter it. Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2023 in dominant fashion, entering at No.1 and going the distance, eliminating seven superstars to boot. It's worth noting that Bayley matched Ripley's seven eliminations this year but was also able to eclipse her elapsed time record, spending 63 minutes in the match.

As Ripley continued her warnings, Nia Jax blindsided her, attacking the champion. Bayley responded to this attack by revealing that she would make her WWE WrestleMania 40 decision on this Friday's WWE SmackDown. This announcement joins an already packed edition of the blue brand. Both WWE United States Champion Logan Paul as well as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns have been announced for the show.

All signs point to Bayley challenging SKY in Philadelphia this April. Bayley has seemingly been on the outside looking in of her faction for quite some time now, and many believe she is operating on borrowed time before SKY and company turn on her.

WWE SmackDown goes down this Friday, February 2nd at 8 PM ET on FOX.