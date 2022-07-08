Former AEW Star Starting new Wrestling Promotion

It looks like there might be more competition in the wrestling promotion space, as a former AEW star has revealed he is working on starting his own promotion. Marko Stunt and AEW parted ways earlier this year, and since then he's been busy competing in GCW, but he doesn't just want to work in the ring. In a new interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Stunt revealed he is working on getting his own promotion started up in September, which will be located in Memphis. He didn't reveal any additional timetables or details but did reveal that he is already working on learning the ins and outs of booking.

"I'm actually, I have my own promotion coming up around where I live in Memphis," Stunt said. "I think we're starting here in September. We're still trying to come up with everything and do everything. We haven't released any posters or anything. That is coming soon. I am going to be starting up a promotion here. I also help out a lot with a show in Missouri, with the booker there. I've been getting into that role and trying to learn that type of stuff."

Stunt is also the Executive Vice President and co-booker of Cape Championship Wrestling in Missouri, and that experience is going to come in handy when he starts booking and building his own promotion, something he is passionate about getting up and running.

"That is my biggest goal right now. Starting that up, getting it running, having a little bit of eyes on it. It'll be cool once it starts going, I think it'll have initial buzz once I announce it and hopefully, I can keep that up, not get that initial pop and not know where to go from there," Stunt said.

During that same interview Stunt also addressed the recent promo from Christian on Dynamite, where he referenced Stunt during an interaction with Luchasaurus. Stunt was in the original group alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, and as for the promo, Stunt was a fan of it from a storytelling perspective, but not in the real life sense.

"I was not let aware. I was not aware it was going to be said or anything or that my name was going to be thrown out in any context, because it hasn't been since October," Stunt said. "To do it in that context, I thought it was kind of lame. It makes sense, though, in a way. I was part of that group before him and what he's basically saying is, he came in and got me fired. In a story sense, love it. In real life sense [throws hands up], it is what it is, I guess."

