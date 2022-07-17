Former ROH and Impact Star Michael Elgin Reportedly Arrested

Former Ring of Honor Impact Wrestling star Michael Elgin has reportedly been arrested in Japan ahead of the Pro Wrestling NOAH event he was scheduled to be a part of. NOAH posted a tweet that revealed the card would need to be changed due to Elgin's absence, but they didn't reveal why. A report from Bodyslam alleges the reason for him missing the event was due to the fact Elgin was arrested in Japan last weekend for stealing protein powder, and the report said he is still currently in jail.

According to that report, Elgin could be facing up to five years in jail unless a deal is worked out similar to the one Matt Sydal ended up with after his cannabis arrest in 2016. The charges were dropped but he wasn't allowed to return to Japan again. You can find the full post from NOAH below.

[7.10 Shizuoka – Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card]



Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed.#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/0PsduQfqmv — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) July 9, 2022

Elgin was previously arrested in June and charged with violating a protective order against his ex-fiance. Elgin's ex-fiance says she left her home on April 21st because she was "being abused physically, mentally, verbally, and emotional." The order of protection was filed on May 21st, and you can find the protective order below.

"I had a plan to leave a few times before but always backed out from fear. Since I left I have received hundreds of phone calls, hundreds of text messages, numerous videos, and suicide threats from him. He has also reached out to my friends and family. Whenever I or someone he has reached out to block him, he uses the free text/calling apps to make a fake number and continues calling and texting. Sometimes saying it is him, sometimes pretending to be other people. I have asked him not to contact me numerous times."

"Since I've been in a relationship with the respondent I have suffered sexual, mental, emotional, and verbal abuse from him. Abuse included:

- punishment for saying no to sex

- berating me verbally in public

- berating me verbally in private

- isolating me from my friends and family

- monitoring my phone and computer to see if I am complying – extreme control

- sexual caretaking

- pressure to engage in sex acts I expressed not wanting to do

- exposing my sexual health by seeing male and female sex workers during our relationship

- insulting and shaming me

- intimidation

I recently found out he has been texting me our entire relationship from different fake numbers pretending to be people from my past and saying nasty things about me. I believe this was used along with many other tactics of control and manipulation to break me down and keep me under his control."

