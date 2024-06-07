Former STARDOM Co-Founder Calls Kenny Omega's Comments About Him "Defamation" and "False"

Former STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa is clapping back at some of his naysayers, including AEW's Kenny Omega. During a Twitch stream in April, Omega was asked about the Rossy and STARDOM situation and Omega didn't hold back his strong feelings against him. He advised people to use caution when praising him because "someday people will know the truth." He claimed that many higher ups in Japan know what he's been doing and has been doing for decades.

Later in the stream he was asked about Rossy being a potential "E-Drone," to which he alleges is just the top of the iceberg. "If you want to know along what lines they tread amongst, the dude just flat out said, 'Hey, we're looking for girls ages 13-to-21 that don't have a boyfriend and aren't married.' We already know he puts underage girls in very revealing swimsuit calendars and books. I wish that's all he did. Let's put it that way." Omega has a very decorated history in Japan's wrestling scene as he has spent a large chunk of his career overseas. His most memorable career moments came from New Japan Pro Wrestling where he's a seven-time champion and a former G1 Climax winner and in DDT.

Rossy has since commented on the matter and the reports that Rossy was the one preventing STARDOM for working with AEW. He calls Omega's comments "defamation" and "false."

"People said that [I] was getting in the way with the AEW thing ... But that's not true," he told Sports Graphic Number. "Kenny Omega is attacking me over there, saying things that aren't true, but that's defamation ... Many people make various statements, but there are a lot of false statements."

After Rossy's termination from STARDOM back in February, he revealed his new promotion Marigold. Several of the top stars in STARDOM are now signed on for this new venture, including Giulia who finished up her STARDOM obligations earlier this year. She is reportedly set to debut for WWE's NXT brand once she's fulfilled her Marigold commitments. It's been widely reported as of late that WWE may be entering a working relationship with Marigold which lines up with the company's former statements about looking for a "women's group ally" in Japan. They've worked with several other promotions as of late, including TNA, AJPW and Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

