Former WWE Champion’s Contract Set To Expire Soon: Report

A former WWE Champion could be nearing the end of his time with the WWE. After being absent for a number of months, many fans have begun to wonder where Bobby Lashley is. WWE has seemingly dropped the Pride storyline that The Street Profits had going on with Lashley, leaving many to scratch their heads. As reported by Fightful Select, like many other WWE superstars at the moment, Lashley is nearing the end of his current WWE contract. According to the report it may even be up in the coming weeks.

This could mean nothing as WWE has been down to the wire with some of their recent re-signings, but according to PW Nexus, he has been removed from the internal roster though he remains on the WWE website. Fightful also notes that should he not re-sign with WWE, sources believe he would still like to continue wrestling elsewhere. So at least if all else fails it won’t be the last of Lashley in an in-ring capacity anytime soon.

Lashley hasn’t been seen on live WWE programming since LA Knight won a #1 contenders match for the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown. After that, Lashley defeated Karrion Kross who had been feuding with powerful Pride stable for several weeks in a dark match. He’d go on to have a few other miscellaneous live event matches before disappearing from the ring completely. He was slated to take part in this year’s returning King of the Ring tournament but was pulled due to a training related injury. No further details were provided on his condition.

“The Almighty” has been with WWE on and off since 2005, first appearing in Ohio Valley Wrestling, the former developmental territory for WWE. He parted ways with the company back in 2007 and pursued other ventures in wrestling including a stint in TNA where he became a fan-favorite. He returned to the WWE full-time in 2018 where he has remained ever since, kickstarting the star-studded stable The Hurt Business with himself, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Lashley’s had a pretty hot and cold run to no fault of his own due to lackluster and uninspired creative that he ran into after dropping the WWE Championship. Despite that, he still went on to become a two-time WWE Champion as well as a three-time United States Champion.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Lashley’s contract situation as well as the WWE.