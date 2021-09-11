Former WWE Star Reportedly In Talks with Impact Wrestling

Earlier this year WWE released a multitude of superstars from its roster, and now that we’re closer to their 90 non-compete clauses running out, there’s a great deal of attention on where they will end up next. We’ve seen former WWE stars like Deonna Purazzo, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Greene, Brian Myers, and more end up in Impact Wrestling, while stars like Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole, Malakai Black, Miro, and Ruby Soho made their way to AEW. Now we’re nearing Braun Strowman’s non-compete ending, and according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Strowman (now Adam Scherr) is in talks with Impact Wrestling.

The report says that the former WWE star “is in talks but has not signed but they [Impact] are in talks with him.” As noted, he has evidently not signed yet, but if he does, he will likely debut at Bound for Glory next month in Las Vegas.

While this is the first report of being in talks with Impact we’ve heard, it isn’t the first tease. Scherr got people talking last month when he posted a tweet with the hashtag Titan, and then another tweet that said to do something that would make an impact. He then used EC3’s control your narrative line in another tweet, but the real tease was in a video featuring Impact’s Scott D’Amore.

D’Amore said that “we’re on the road to Braun For Glory”, and then said, “that’s an easter egg folks”. That was a pretty big tip of the hat right there, and another rumor suggests Murphy is headed there as well, so it could be quite an event just on appearances and debuts alone.

Scherr has announced what his first match will be after the non-compete is up, and he will be facing EC3 at Free The Narrative 2 – The Monster In Us All. The event will take place on October 1st, while Bound For Glory hits on October 23rd. Scherr also recently launched his YouTube channel #MLMR My Life My Rules, so he’s been quite busy.

Do you think Scherr will sign with Impact Wrestling, and if he does who should he face first?