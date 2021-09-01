Braun Strowman Announces First Match Since WWE Release

By Connor Casey

Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) has confirmed his first pro wrestling match since being released by WWE back in June. "The Monster Among Men" will face EC3 at Free The Narrative 2 - The Monster In Us All on Oct. 1. Fans can preorder the show now for $10. The original Free The Narrative event aired back in July with five "unsanctioned fights," including EC3 vs. Matt Cardona and Impact Wrestling's Moose vs. AEW's Matt Sydal.

Strowman also announced the launch of his personal YouTube channel, "#MLMR My Life My Rules." You can see the channel's first video and the trailer for his match with EC3 below.

This story is developing...

