Braun Strowman Announces First Match Since WWE Release

Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) has confirmed his first pro wrestling match since being released by WWE back in June. "The Monster Among Men" will face EC3 at Free The Narrative 2 - The Monster In Us All on Oct. 1. Fans can preorder the show now for $10. The original Free The Narrative event aired back in July with five "unsanctioned fights," including EC3 vs. Matt Cardona and Impact Wrestling's Moose vs. AEW's Matt Sydal.

Strowman also announced the launch of his personal YouTube channel, "#MLMR My Life My Rules." You can see the channel's first video and the trailer for his match with EC3 below.

First episode of #MLMR is up!!!! Take a trip with us as we head to #MyrtleBeachSafari to see all the beautiful animals and we stop at the world famous @bucees #MyLifeMyRules https://t.co/ZGZNTm5OaA — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) September 1, 2021

