Giulia Stuns NXT Universe With Her WWE Debut at No Mercy

At WWE’s NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event, NXT Women’s Champion competed in an incredibly grueling match against challenger Jaida Parker looking to secure her first title in her career. While that didn’t happen, Parker is surely going to be on people’s radars moving forward. Perez celebrated her victory just briefly before the lights went out in the venue and an unfamiliar theme song hit. Perez looked around as fog omitted from the entrance ramp and out came former STARDOM Women’s Champion Giulia. She made her way to the ring and stared down the champ and her title, Perez just smiling back.
Giulia has been rumored to be joining WWE for quite a few months after her appearance during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. She reportedly signed her contract after that, opting to finish her journey out in Japan before making her way to the United States to compete in WWE. There were a few hiccups along the way, including her injury, but she finished up in Marigold last week. The WWE Universe was shocked to see her appear, many expressing excitement for her future and what’s to come.