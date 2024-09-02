WWE’s Roxanne Perez Retains NXT Women’s Title, Giulia Debuts at No Mercy

The era of Roxy is well underway, and tonight at WWE NXT No Mercy, Roxanne Perez would look to build upon her already impressive NXT Women’s Championship reign. To make that happen she would need to take down another of NXT’s brightest stars Jaida Parker, who made sure to leave an impression with a slap heard around the world. Once in the ring Parker held her own and then some, surviving an onslaught by the Champion as Perez targeted Parker’s hurt ribs throughout the match. Ultimately it took 3 Pop Rocks to take Parker down, but she didn’t get to breathe very long, as Giulia would make her long awaited jump to WWE.

Up To The Challenge

Parker and Perez locked up and traded counters, with Perez showing off a bit and then hitting a knee strike to the stomach of the challenger. Parker paid the taunt right back and then ate a slap from Perez, but she shoved Perez down to the mat three times in a row as payback. Parker caught Perez and then put the Champion near the turnbuckle and connect with a loud chop, but Perez evaded the rest of the move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Perez avoided it, she walked intoa shoulder tackle and then got hit with a duplex, but Perez targeted the sore ribs of Parker. Parker blocked out the pain though and caught Perez after a dive and walked her up the stairs. Perez got away and then pulled Parker’s leg out from under her, causing her to fall on the steel steps.

Parker landed right on her ribs, and then Perez slammed her against the stairs again. Perez then dug her foot in Parker’s back and pressed her against the stairs, and then kicked her into the stairs painfully. Parker made it back to the ring in time for the count, but Parker was in some pain, and Perez capitalized by stomping on Parker’s ribs twice in a row.

Perez hit the double stomp on the ribs and then went for the over, but parker kicked out. Perez taunted a bit more before walking on Parker’s ribs again, though Parker got some space wit a few big strikes and a cover, though Perez kicked out. Perez hit a dropkick and then slammed Parker into the ring post before pulling her across the robes, damaging the ribs even more. Perez went for the cover but Parker kicked out.

Perez locked in a hold that stretched the ribs and then chopped the ribs multiple times to damage them even further. Parker hit back with a heavy strike but Perez connected with an uppercut and then hit another strike to the ribs before hitting Parker’s own move, slamming her to the mat and doing Parker’s high step to add insult to injury.

Perez got caught with a kick and then picked up for a power bomb into a cover, but Perez kicked out. Then Parker got some momentum and hit some shoulder tackles on the Champ, and then Parker slammed Perez down for a cover attempt, but Perez kicked out. Parker then caught Perez again and slammed her into the turnbuckle. Then Parker connected with around 5 chops to the Champion before going up top and hitting the epic teardrop.

Parker tried to lift Perez but her ribs seem to give out on her, and Perez took advantage,only to find Parker countering into a reverse slam. Then Parker went for a move but Perez countered and slammed her down into a crossfire. Then Perez dug her elbows into Parker’s ribs and had the submission locked in, but Parker got to her feet and hit the fallaway slam.

A Long Awaited Debut

Parker went for a move but hit the mat and Perez tried for Pop Rocks, but Parker evaded it. Parker hit the ropes and then knocked Perez to the floor. Parker charged at Perez but Perez dodged it and caused Parker to go through the barricade. Perez then hit Pop Rocks on the barricade, and both superstars tried to crawl to the ring before the count. Perez hit Pop Rocks one more time, and that was it for Parker, as Perez retains her Championship.

Perez was in the middle of her celebration when some unfamiliar music hit and fog started to fill the entryway. Then someone emerged and it was none other than Stardom star and now NXT superstar Giulia, and the crowd lost it. Giulia walked to the ring and met Perez face to face, teasing an epic collision very very soon.

NXT No Mercy Updated Results

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry (Special Referee Trick Williams)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def.. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Axiom and Nathan Frazer (C) def. Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C)

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (C) def. Wendy Choo

Zachary Wentz def. Wes Lee

