Giulia Teases Match With Former WWE Women’s Champion

One of the most talked about female wrestlers in the world at the moment, Giulia, already has her sights set on her next opponent in WWE. In April the former STARDOM Champion visited the United States to attend WrestleMania 40 where she and former STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa were pictured with WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque. This led many fans to wonder if she’d be on her way to the company as she had previously announced her time in Japan would soon come to an end. Reports later revealed that she had in fact signed a deal with WWE but because of her prior commitments, she opted to finish out her dates in Ogawa’s new promotion Marigold.

As her time there runs out, Giulia is setting her sights on the future, one that will open a world of opportunity for her in and out of the ring. One of her final matches in Japan took place at Marigold’s big summer event where former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY also wrestled. Giulia went up against Sareee to become the inaugural Marigold Champion. “I don’t want people to compare Iyo and me just based on the Ryogoku match,” she told Ameba. “The next time I see IYO SKY I think it will be on the opposite side of the ring.”

Current reports about her status indicate she will likely be in the fold as soon as possible which means that by the next NXT Premium Live Event she will likely make her debut. Recently NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne touched upon the imminent debut of Giulia and the arrival of Stephanie Vaquer further indicating that could be the first point of action for Giulia once she debuts. Before she heads to WWE, Giulia is releasing her debut autobiography My Dream which will recount the early days of her career and coming up through the Japanese wrestling scene to becoming the star she is today as she embarks on a whole new journey.

As for SKY, she is currently involved in a storyline with her Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane. They have been battling Kayden Carter, Katana Chance and Lyra Valkyria in recent weeks but Sonya Deville and her new group are working their hardest to make a statement on WWE Raw and become a dominating force.

