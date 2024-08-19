Giulia Wrestles Final Singles Match in Japan: When Will She Debut in WWE?

Japanese female wrestling superstar Giulia officially bid farewell to the fans at today’s Marigold event at Korakuen Hall. She will soon head overseas to compete in WWE, a groundbreaking signing for the company and women’s wrestling as a whole. Rumors sparked when Rossy Ogawa was ousted from STARDOM as a co-founder, only for him to create his own promotion with many of the original STARDOM girls. Speculation about him making deals with WWE ran rampant over social media and while he denied the talent tampering allegations, he did later explain he had contact with WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Giulia and Ogawa made an appearance at WrestleMania 40 earlier this year where the multi-time women’s champion appeared on screen at an NXT event. Since then, several WWE stars, including NXT Champion Roxanne Perez, have called out Giulia to come and wrestle them. She was expected to remain in Japan until she fulfilled her prior obligations with Marigold which was technically today as she wrestled in her finals singles match. After her win over former Donna del Mondo stablemate Mai Sakurai, fans paid their respects with colorful streamers and chants of her name. She promised those in attendance that she would come back a “superstar.”

Giulia’s WWE Debut

Giulia is one of several women expected to debut with WWE in the near future, alongside former CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer and Delta. While she had her major send-off this morning, she does still have one date left to fulfill before she makes the trek to the United States. On August 25 she will host a gauntlet match where each woman in Marigold will have exactly one minute a piece to wrestle her. She called out women from other companies to compete in the gauntlet, including Ice Ribbon star Tsukasa Fujimoto.

Just a few short days after that NXT will be in Denver, Colorado for NXT No Mercy where Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Championship. A Gauntlet Eliminator to determine her challenger will take place on tomorrow night’s NXT with Jaida Parker, Karmen Petrovic, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Sol Ruca and Adriana Rizzo. Previous reports indicate they want to get Giulia into the fold as soon as possible and debuting her at a major Premium Live Event certainly sets the tone for her upcoming journey in WWE.

