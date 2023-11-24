Gunther Comments on Potential Matches With Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Ahead of his title defense against The Miz at Survivor Series this weekend, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther commented on two other potential matchups in an interview with Under The Ring.

"The Ring General" discussed wrestling the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, or the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns should he win the men's Royal Rumble in 2024. "Obviously, there is room to grow, and when the time comes and I lose the title because nothing lasts forever, that's obviously the next logical step," Gunther said (h/t Fightful). "There is a lot of room to grow into. Those two guys are very different. Style-wise, a match with Seth would match better with me. Being in the ring with Roman are completely new challenges. I'm more similar to Roman than I am to Seth as a wrestler, but they would both be fantastic matchups and a challenge I would be happy to take on."

Gunther also commented on wanting a matchup with Brock Lesnar. "You never really know what you get with Brock [Lesnar], I would say. It's definitely a match I want to have, I want to do. I feel like Brock is somebody that I kind of class, I just made it my thing like it's maybe my personal end boss. That's the guy that at one point I have to step into the ring to validate myself."

Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign currently sits at over 530 days, the longest in the championship's long lineage. Gunther beat The Honky Tonk Man's record of 454 days in September and it's a record-setting feat that he believes has brought back the prestige of the Intercontinental title. This weekend he will face The Miz who is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion. On Monday Night RAW, the two came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their match. Miz didn't appreciate the disrespect being thrown his way by Gunther who believes he's a "weirdo" and an entertainer who doesn't belong in the sport, even 20 years later.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Card