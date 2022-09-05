Hangman Page and Colt Cabana Seemingly Respond to CM Punk's Comments

AEW All Out went off the air around midnight eastern time, but the real show was just getting started. The regular post-event press conference kicked off with AEW World Champion CM Punk immediately addressing his long-running issues with former friend Colt Cabana, while also shining light on his current beef with "Hangman" Adam Page. On top of that, Punk also ran down AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, claiming that they "couldn't manage a Target." These comments reportedly led to a "physical altercation" between Punk and the Young Bucks, which required the men to be separated by security.

"What did I ever do to deserve an empty-headed f--king dumb f--k like Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself?" Punk said at the press conference. "There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f--king known better. This s--t was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f--king friends, I f--king get it. I stuck up for [Colt Cabana] more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."

Both Page and Cabana have been active on social media today, with both men's activity seemingly being responses to Punk's comments.

happy labor day — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) September 5, 2022

Page simply tweeted, "happy labor day," which aligns with Monday's holiday, but also coincidentally alludes to the promo he cut that rubbed Punk the wrong way.

"You talk a big game about workers' rights," Hangman said to Punk on a May edition of AEW Dynamite. "Well, you've shown the exact opposite since you've gotten here. I love this place. I care about this place. This is my home."

The "exact opposite" of workers' rights revolves around the fact that at the time of the promo, Cabana was rumored to be off of AEW television due to his situation with Punk. Reports then circulated that Cabana was not leaving AEW, but rather would be part of the Ring of Honor roster going forward.

Cabana himself has not made any public comments since Punk's press conference, but he has liked a series of notable tweets. Cabana gave the heart to Hangman's aforementioned labor day tweet, a timely Kevin Owens WrestleMania picture, and a clarification on what a professional wrestling press conference is.

"An event where pro wrestlers answer questions 'in character' is not a press conference. It is a performance portraying a press conference," @johnlister's tweet read. "If you ask questions at such an event, you are not a reporter. You are a performer taking part in the portrayal."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on this story.