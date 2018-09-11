Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Get Championship Opportunity at Hell in a Cell

The moment Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler retained their Raw Tag Team Championships it became clear: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose would be next in line. And at the top of Raw’s third hours, WWE made it official.

Rollins and Ambrose will meet Ziggler and McIntyre this Sunday at Hell in Cell. This match has been brewing since Ambrose made his SummerSlam return and Baron Corbin, under emotional duress, finally made it happen.

After The Shield nearly has Corbin arrest, he suddenly was a little more compliant with their wishes. Ziggler and McIntyre obviously hated Corbin’s announcement as their WWE gold is in serious jeopardy.

Even though Ziggler and McIntyre have only been champs a week, WWE may not be able to resist putting the straps on Ambrose and Rollins. With Reigns and Rollins already holding major championships, a win at SummerSlam would effectively monopolize every eligible championship fro the Shield. As we all know, WWE loves stuffing resumes, and the image of three men with four belts may be too juicy to forgo.

However, there is plenty to be gained by Ziggler and McIntyre winning at Hell in a Cell. By making Ambrose and Rollins chase them, WWE can prolong this feud well into the fall. With the main event storyline being The Shield vs. Braun Strowman and Friends, the Hounds of Justice will need plenty of those proverbial obstacles as we wrap up 2018. Winning the belts on their first try may be too easy for Rollins and Ambrose, so if they leave HIAC without the belts, don’t be surprised.