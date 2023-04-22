Here's How to Get Special WWE 2K23 QR Code for WWE SuperCard

WWE SuperCard continues to bring new updates to the game, but it also gives fans some cool freebies from time to time, and the newest gift is one you don't want to miss. SuperCard players can get a host of sweet freebies with a new QR code, and all you need to do is load up WWE 2K23 to get it. Thanks to @WWESCNews, you don't even have to do that now, as you can scan the QR code below in SuperCard to get a series of John Cena-themed cards, SuperCoins, a new card back, exclusive draft picks, and a new Manager support card.

Upon scanning the code you'll first unlock 3000 SuperCoins, and then you'll unlock access to 3 exclusive Draft picks. Then you'll unlock 5 WWE 2K23 John Cena-themed Royal Rumble 23 cards, as well as a John Cena Manager Support Royal Rumble 23 card. Rounding out the items is a WWE 2K23 Cardback.

🚨 #WWE2K23 x #WWESuperCard QR Code🚨



Scan the QR Code below to receive the following:



💎 5x WWE 2K23-themed John Cena RR23 cards

💎 WWE 2K23 Cardback

💎 3x Exclusive Draft Picks

💎 3,000x SuperCoins

💎 1x John Cena Manager Support RR23 Card pic.twitter.com/9Hu5Is0igQ — WWE SuperCard News – Information, Updates, & More (@WWESCNews) April 21, 2023

SuperCard is always improving and evolving, and in a new blog post, 2K revealed several improvements coming to the game in a new update. One of the more noticeable changes is to the Exclusive Draft Board, which will be rebranded to the Rarity Draft Board in the next update. The board has received a full redesign and is made to look more stylish and representative of your tier.

There will also be a new feature being introduced to the BattlePass in Player Perks. Player Pets are consumables that give you special boosts for a set amount of time, and there are several versions of them, including Timer Perks, Draft Board Perks, PVP Perks, Team Perks, and more.

Some Perks will decrease timers when you earn and activate them, which can help you complete things like Fusion Chambers and Gym Workouts more quickly. Others will let you decorate timers in Bout Timers for PVP, Money in the Bank, and some solo events like Giants Unleashed. Three Player Perks will launch in May, and those will include Bout Timer Reductions for MITB, Bout Timer Reductions for PVP, and Fusion Timer Reductions.

The paid track of the BattlePass will allow you to use these timer reductions in addition to the content usually offered, such as new cards, Credits, SuperCoins, and more. Other changes coming to the game include reverting to the old Dust All method for Dusting, and you can now utilize specific parameters when you want to Dust All.

That's all in addition to a new selection of Spring cards that you'll be able to get through a quest or Fusion event, and that includes a few Tag Team takedown packs as well. These changes should be hitting the game in May, so in the meantime, make sure you don't miss out on the freebies from the QR code above.

What do you want to see next for WWE SuperCard? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!