Why WWE Chose Crown Jewel for Hulk Hogan to Make Return

Not only will Hulk Hogan end his three-year banishment from WWE at Crown Jewel, but he’s set to host the controversial Saudi Arabian show. Attaching Hogan to the show appeared to be a measured decision by WWE, and a new report just revealed the company’s logic.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE wanted to keep Hogan’s return low-profile. Given the flammable nature of his scandal, a return during a marquee WWE event would draw a considerable amount of unwanted attention. But with Crown Jewel airing at 12 noon ET on a work day, most Americans will simply miss Hogan’s big moment.

WWE reportedly had a Crown Jewel commercial featuring Hogan ready to launch this Monday but opted to keep the ad on the shelf. Hogan did appear on WWE’s website as an advertised Superstar for Crown Jewel earlier this week. However, WWE removed him from the list, only to confirm he would be hosting the Saudi show on November 2.

Realistically speaking, Crown Jewel may be the perfect place for WWE to re-introduce Hogan. With the addition of Hogan, Crown Jewel will likely go down as the most controversial show in WWE history—so much so, that many fans will refuse to watch it. And now that Hogan is the honorary host, it gives those same fans more incentive to skip. In short, WWE seems to be well aware no one is watching, so why not sneak in Hogan’s return?

Regardless of how many people tune in, Hogan’s hosting will be well documented on social media. And like Crown Jewel, we can expect Hogan’s efforts to be hammered by fans and media alike. However, WWE has made it clear that outside opinions will not affect their plans, so a slew of negative headlines may not be of much concern to Vince McMahon and Co.

Hogan’s return to a WWE show has been imminent for some time now. In July WWE reinstated him into their Hall of Fame after excommunicating him in 2015 after a tape leaked of him gratuitously using racial epithets. Hogan did appear at this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view but never on camera. Instead, Hogan addressed the WWE locker room with an apology that received mixed reviews.

Ever since Extreme Rules, the clock has been ticking on when WWE would actually bring him to their ring. Given the highly contentious nature of his actions, an appearance on Raw, SmackDown or a traditional pay-per-view may have been too much. Making the already marred Crown Jewel the perfect island for Hulk Hogan to once again be a WWE Superstar.