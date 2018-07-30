Hulk Hogan Reportedly Spotted in Miami Ahead of Raw

Is WWE ready to take Hulk Hogan’s retribution tour to live television?

Raw in Miami, FL for the July 30 episode and according to PWInsider Hulk Hogan was spotting in town with his wife on both Sunday and Monday.

It’s certainly possible the Hulkster is simply enjoying South Beach, but given recent developments, this may be no coincidence.

Two weeks ago, Hogan was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame after been excommunicated in 2015. Hogan was caught gratuitously using racial slurs on videotape. Within a short period, WWE was forced to hit backspace on all thing Hulkamania.

Hogan has yet to appear on television but he did show up at Extreme Rules to address the WWE locker room. Hogan’s speech centered on an apology for his past actions. The reception of his address was said to be mixed but all seemed to agree that Hogan was sincere.

WWE released the following statement upon Hogan’s return.

STAMFORD, Conn. — After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

Since WWE has opened the door to Hogan, an on-camera appearance seems to be the next logical step. Whether it happens tonight or three years from now, Hogan’s return will stir controversy.

Many fans are not ready to see Hogan again. Even more, The New Day and Titus O’Neil went out of their way to express their opinions on the situation. While they aren’t adversarial towards WWE decision, they still stood their ground on Hogan’s reckless language.

But in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, O’Neil said that despite the passage of time, the wounds are still fresh.

“This is not about second or third chances,” Titus O’Neil explained. “This is about a man making a decision to make statements that he truly felt in his heart I believe at that time. He may not feel that way now, he may regret it. But to come out and say, ‘I didn’t know I was being recorded’ and ‘ be careful what you say’ and ‘I don’t remember saying that stuff.’ When you start out an apology like that. Dude, you lost it already. I wanted to give him a chance, I didn’t know what that meeting was about going in but I wanted to give him a chance.

“He legitimately screwed that all up because again, it’s not about making a mistake. It’s not a mistake. You’re talking about historically using language and saying things that a lot of people in our business unfortunately have said in the past. Although our business has come a long way from where it used to be, there are still some people in this business that speak that way they just aren’t recorded. So Hulk Hogan or Terry Bollea is not the only person that have used those type of comments. I know that for a fact,” he said.