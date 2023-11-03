Hulu Reveals Premiere Date for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's Love & WWE Reality Show

Two fan-favorite WWE Superstars are jumping into the world of reality television, and now fans can mark their calendars for the big premiere. Today Hulu revealed the premiere date for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, and the new series will premiere on the streaming service on February 2nd, 2024. Hulu revealed the date alongside a photo of Belair and Ford, adding the caption, "Get ready for a ringside seat into the world of WWE Superstars Bianca Belair & Montez Ford. Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez premieres February 2." You can check out the full post below.

In September WWE fans were a little worried that the deal between WWE and Hulu could end up not being renewed, as all of the WWE programs on the service carried an expiration tag, and that date was coming up soon. Hulu then confirmed that the streaming deal with WWE was set to expire and had not been renewed as of yet, but then in October, those expiration dates were all removed. While Hulu nor WWE have publically commented on a renewal, it would seem they did agree on some type of formal extension.

WWE has had success in the reality world with shows Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. Now Belair and Ford will allow people to see what their lives look like outside of the WWE ring, and that's no small thing. During a previous interview with ComicBook, Belair revealed she was excited for the show to start filming but was also a little nervous about sharing this other side of their lives with everyone.

"I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair said. "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous. We're exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit, showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside the ring," Belair said. "It's exciting times, and we'll see what happens. I see comments of people saying like, 'Oh we ready. We going to watch.' Y'all better watch!"

Up next for Belair is Crown Jewel, where she will finally get her rematch for the WWE Women's Championship against IYO SKY. You can find the full card for Crown Jewel below.

WWE Crown Jewel Card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs LA Knight

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre

Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs Bianca Belair

United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (C) vs Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

John Cena vs Solo Sikoa

Are you excited for Bianca and Montez's new show? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!