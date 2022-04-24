Impact Wrestling Crowns New World Champion at Rebellion

✖

The main event of tonight's Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view was the battle for the Impact World Championship between Champion Moose and his challenger Josh Alexander. There had been quite a bit of bad blood between the two after Moose crashed Alexander's time as Champion previously, and this was Alexander's chance to once again become Impact World Champion. From the very beginning, you could tell this match was going to be a physical battle between two powerhouses, and it certainly lived up to that expectation. After a thrilling throwdown, it was Alexander who stood tall, pinning Moose to reclaim his Impact World Championship.

Early on you could see Moose getting a bit frustrated, as Alexander came out swinging. Both competitors were well scouted by the other, countering their opponent's trademark offense at numerous occasions throughout the match. You can only prepare so much though, and even Moose wasn't prepared for Alexander's beyond impressive 10 German Suplex combo.

A chop battle followed and at one point it looked like Alexander might not have enough in the tank, but he came out of nowhere with a huge move that looked to have the win sealed only to have Moose get his foot on the rope. Alexander would even pull out a Styles Clash on Moose, which he then used to transition into an Ankle Lock. Moose didn't tap though, but ghat was fine because Alexander hit one more C4 Spike and that was the move that finally took down the Champion.

Alexander has now once again become Impact World Champion, and it was an emotional moment for the star, who knelt down and held the Title as his wife and son came into the ring to celebrate with him. His son even got on the ropes and celebrated like his dad, and he was even wearing his dad's gear. It was an amazing moment and congratulations to the new Impact World Champion. You can check out the full card and updated results below.

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (C) defeats Moose

Taya Valkyrie (C) defeats Deonna Purrazzo

Steve Maclin defeats Jay White and Chris Sabin

Ishii defeats Jonah

Tasha Steelz (C) defeats Rosemary

8 Team Elimination Challenge Impact World Tag Team Championships: Violent By Design (C) defeats The Good Brothers, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino, and Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

X Division Championship: Ace Austin (C) defeats Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey

Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: The Influence (C) defeats The Inspiration

Eddie Edwards defeats Chris Bey

What did you think of Rebellion? Let us know in the comments!