Impact Wrestling Star Josh Alexander Provides Update After Car Accident

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander just provided a status update on his and his family's health after experiencing a car accident earlier in the day. Alexander posted a video on Twitter of the damage to the vehicle and then said in the caption that "everyone's fine" and that "seconds or inches saved us". The video shows the vehicle on the side of the road and you can see the major damage is on the passenger side towards the front, where a piece of the vehicle is torn apart and the front part of the hood is also falling off. We wish nothing but the best to the Alexander family and everyone affected in the accident, and you can find the full post below.

In the Twitter post, Alexander wrote "My 7yr old thinks it's lame to tell me he loves me. I always tell him & say "We say I love you just incase we never get another chance. We say it as much as we can." This is why. Tell your ppl. Whoever they are. EVERYONES FINE. Seconds or inches saved us. We are very lucky.♥️"

Alexander recently won back his Impact Wrestling World Championship at Rebellion, dethroning the man who attacked him and cut his previous reign short in Moose. After a physical battle, Alexander emerged as the new Champion, and he invited his family into the ring to celebrate alongside him.