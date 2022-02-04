In the world of professional wrestling, the major players that are competing against one another are the WWE and the AEW, with World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling airing weekly programs in a bid to be the top dogs within the sport. However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of other wrestling outlets, as Impact Wrestling continues to operate and hosts events around the country to this day. Now, it seems as though Impact has made an interesting move, offering a position to the former football coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton, a position in the company.

Payton announced in January of this year that he would be stepping down as the coach of the Saints, having acted as the head coach of the team since 2006. While Payton has yet to confirm whether he will take this new position, it would see him as the new head coach of Impact, following his career as the man who led the Saints to their most wins as a team within their history.

Vice President of Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore, shared new details about the offer for the former Saints head-coach:

“Sean Payton is a legend in the New Orleans area, so we’re thrilled to invite him to be the first-ever IMPACT Wrestling Head Coach. I’m sure every wrestler could learn something from Sean Payton, who won 152 regular-season game as the Saints head coach.”

Of course, this offer doesn’t necessarily mean that Payton is a lock for the company, which is set to have its next event, No Surrender, take place later this month on the 19th of February.

For those who might not be familiar with the origins of Impact Wrestling, it came about following the end of the WCW, aka World Championship Wrestling, which was the biggest competition to the WWE at the time. Founded by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett as NWA: Total Nonstop Action, Impact has changed over time and has even partnered with the likes of AEW and WWE from time to time.

