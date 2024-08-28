Injured WWE Star Appears To Be Healed Ahead of Bash in Berlin

During WWE SummerSlam weekend Jacob Fatu partnered with his fellow Bloodline member Tama Tonga against then WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa). Although the dominant duo won the titles, their first ever championship win in WWE, things were cut short for Fatu who appeared to have injured his foot during the match. Currently, due to the Free Birds rule, Tonga Loa is keeping the other title warm.

While his foot has remained immobile, Fatu returned on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown where he still delivered some real damage to former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Bloodline leader Roman Reigns. Just this last week, he was forced to relinquish the title per Solo Sikoa’s request. WWE is headed to Berlin, Germany, this week for WWE Bash in Berlin where Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton. Additionally, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will battle in the second match of their heated feud when they step into the ring with a stipulation that both men are familiar with.

Before that takes place, though, WWE is hosting several live events in the country. Just yesterday Fatu accompanied his Bloodline members in Oberhausen, Germany. The official WWE Deutschland Instagram account posted their entrance which clearly showed Fatu is now walking around bootless. While he didn’t step in the ring, he was in his gear, so it’ll be interesting to see what role he plays this weekend should he be cleared to compete.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa did retain the titles in a three-way match against A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) as well as DIY. Thus far, The Bloodline has no involvement in the Premium Live Event despite being a prevalent entity on WWE SmackDown week-to-week, but Fatu’s injury has seemed to derail at least a few of the original storyline plans.

With five matches total currently announced, it wouldn’t be surprising to see WWE add one more SmackDown match to even out the card. Aside from the aforementioned matches, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will once again challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships which are currently held by Unholy Union. The witchy women could most certainly have a few tricks up their sleeves, but the former champions may just come equipped with some of their own.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against one of his allies, Kevin Owens. It has appeared as though KO may turn on Rhodes at some point as there have been a few teases planted on television. Lastly, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio must go face-to-face with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, otherwise known as the Terror Twins. Ripley and Priest were robbed of their respective title wins at SummerSlam as the entirety of Judgment Day turned against them, but now they’re out for vengeance.

