Injured WWE Superstar Undergoing Knee Treatment

Since getting called up to the main roster in Summer 2016, Bayley's momentum has been largely stop-start due to various injuries. At the end of her first year on Monday Night Raw, Bayley suffered a separated shoulder that resulted in her having to pull out of a scheduled WWE SummerSlam match against Alexa Bliss. Bayley remained healthy for the majority of the next four years, with many championing her as the MVP of the WWE ThunderDome era. Shortly after crowds returned, Bayley went down again, this time with a torn ACL. This severe injury kept her off of WWE TV for over a year. Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, aligning with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

While much of Bayley's televised responsibilities are currently within a managerial role for her Damage CTRL teammates, Bayley still regularly wrestles. That said, she has not competed in over two weeks now due to a knee injury.

Bayley Undergoes Knee Treatment

Taking to her Instagram Story, Bayley shared an image of her rehabbing her knee. There is no word on the severity of the injury at this time.

(Photo: @itsmebayley)

Bayley suffered the injury during a WWE live event match against WWE Women's Champion Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Referee Jessica Carr threw up the 'X' symbol after Bayley began holding her knee which resulted in the match being wrapped up sooner than scheduled.

How Will Bayley's Injury Impact Storylines?

While Bayley is not involved in a specific feud right now, tensions are bubbling between her and SKY. SKY currently holds the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, a contract she won by undermining Bayley during the multi-woman bout. Bayley has shown signs of jealousy towards SKY over recent weeks but the two remain friends.

If WWE is planning on running a Bayley vs. SKY feud sometime after SKY cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase, the simple solution would be just to delay SKY's cash-in. The former NXT Women's Champion technically has over 10 months left to use the contract. WWE could wait to have SKY use it until Bayley is healthy once again, barring that the injury is not severe enough to keep her out of action for over a year.

WWE SummerSlam goes down this Saturday, August 5th and will stream live on Peacock.