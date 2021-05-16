Jacare Souza Snaps Arm at UFC 262
Jacare Souza’s arm snapped during his middleweight bout at UFC 262. The result wasn’t expected and Andre Muniz is moving up in the world while the larger fighting community is stunned. That’s been a few weekends in a row with something wild happening in a UFC main card. From Chris Weidman snapping his leg at UFC 261 to right now, it’s just been a whole lot of chaos. (Well-wishes to him right now as he’s actually walking on that leg just three weeks after the horrific injury sent MMA Twitter into a frenzy.) Probably the most sickening part of this whole event was actually hearing the injury and people falling silent. No one really wants to see that happen, but in combat sports, the threat of a career-altering injury is always there. Souza is 41 years old and knows that nothing is promised. He was looking to stay in the main event picture and now will have some rehab ahead of him.
Wasn't expecting that outcome #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/kSE93gUFmd— Get the Smoke (@getthesmoke) May 16, 2021
Did you see this fight for yourself? What did you think? Do you think we will see Souza again Let us know down below:
Photo Credit: Josh Hedges/Getty Images
Not ideal
nooooo i didnt need to hear jacare souza’s arm break #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/qQuaRlL11F— 😈🇵🇷 (@JUL2523) May 16, 2021
A very tough guy
Jacare Souza literally got his arm snapped in half and was just sitting there like: pic.twitter.com/Swe8UlPESR— Twan (@twan1021) May 16, 2021
My lord
Dude just broke his arm!
Muñiz is a savage as he shatters the arm of Jacare Souza#UFC262— Kevin Anhorn (@CasinoKevin1979) May 16, 2021
ONE PUNCH
Jacare Souza getting his armed snapped in half at #UFC262 colorized. pic.twitter.com/amiSE86QoF— Aeons (@AeonsONE) May 16, 2021
Just unreal
“I clearly felt a snap” - Jacare Souza #UFC262— Cosmic Danny 🏝 (@falcon_punches) May 16, 2021
Pretty much
Hearing Jacare Souza's arm break makes it an even tougher watch 😩#UFC262— ʟɪꜰᴇ ʜᴀᴘᴘᴇɴꜱ, ᴄᴏꜰꜰᴇᴇ ʜᴇʟᴘꜱ (@bvssill) May 16, 2021
Prayers up
Prayers up for Jacare Souza. That was a brutal submission #UFC262— ShoAndTech (@ShoAndTech) May 16, 2021
Probably so?
I think that was possibly the last we see of Jacare Souza folks. Time marches on. #UFC262— Super Smesh Brother (@mmabilstar) May 16, 2021