Jacare Souza Snaps Arm at UFC 262

Jacare Souza’s arm snapped during his middleweight bout at UFC 262. The result wasn’t expected and Andre Muniz is moving up in the world while the larger fighting community is stunned. That’s been a few weekends in a row with something wild happening in a UFC main card. From Chris Weidman snapping his leg at UFC 261 to right now, it’s just been a whole lot of chaos. (Well-wishes to him right now as he’s actually walking on that leg just three weeks after the horrific injury sent MMA Twitter into a frenzy.) Probably the most sickening part of this whole event was actually hearing the injury and people falling silent. No one really wants to see that happen, but in combat sports, the threat of a career-altering injury is always there. Souza is 41 years old and knows that nothing is promised. He was looking to stay in the main event picture and now will have some rehab ahead of him.

Did you see this fight for yourself? What did you think? Do you think we will see Souza again Let us know down below:

Photo Credit: Josh Hedges/Getty Images