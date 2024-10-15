Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair Channel Chucky on WWE Raw

On tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw, Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were all about tricks and treats as they rolled up to the red brand in outfits inspired by the iconic horror character, Chucky. While Belair’s outfit was much more understated with a colorful striped t-shirt and denim shorts, Cargill wore a bodysuit that resembles his denim overalls. Due to the nature of copyright, instead of the red “good guys” written across the front, her costume dawns his iconic catchphrase: “wanna play?”

The champions have been a dominating force on both Raw and SmackDown throughout 2024, and they are currently in their second reign with the belts. They appeared on Raw to call out Damage CTRL who were looking to steal back the shiny gold titles.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have arrived to #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yKyA2mpPkI — rob | president of the ESTate (@robbelair) October 14, 2024

What’s Next for Chucky Following Series Cancelation

Spooky season didn’t start off too great for the red headed pop culture icon. Last month SyFy and USA Network announced that they’d be canceling the fan-favorite series after three seasons. The show reunited Bride of Chucky co-stars Jennifer Tilly who has long been his sidekick, Tiffany Valentine as well as Brad Dourif, the original voice of Chucky. WWE’s own Liv Morgan, a notable massive fan of the franchise, even made an appearance on the show back in season 2. While she was — spoiler alert — killed by Chucky, she explained in an interview back in May that it was an “honor” to be killed by him.

“I never thought, ever in my life, that I would get to be on the Chucky series and get murdered by Chucky so gruesomely,” Morgan told Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “It was such a pipe dream come true, something that I genuinely did not think could ever conceivably happen. And it was so graphic, I didn’t even think we’d allow it to happen.”

Shortly after its cancelation, Child’s Play creator Don Mancini reassured fans that Chucky would be back. (Because Chucky never REALLY dies!) Fiona Dourif discussed the cancelation, reiterating there was at least hope from the crew that it will continue in the future, given it had pretty solid ratings spread across USA, SyFy and streaming service Peacock.



What do you think of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's Chucky inspired looks?