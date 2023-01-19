New Online Fundraiser Launched to Assist Jay Briscoe's Family

Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, tragically died at the age of 38 on Tuesday in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware. Both Briscoe and the driver of the car that swerved into his lane and caused a head-on collision were pronounced dead at the scene, while Briscoe's two daughters were rushed to the hospital. An online campaign through GiveSendGo has since been launched to help assist his family with a $100,000 goal. As of this writing, more than $86,000 has been generated as wrestlers like The Young Bucks, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes have given thousands of dollars. You can see the link and make a donation here.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news of Jay's passing on Tuesday, writing on Twitter, "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Wrestlers from all corners of the industry have stepped forward to offer their condolences and honor Briscoe since the news broke. Numerous AEW stars wore black armbands with either "Jay" or "Briscoe" during this week's AEW Dynamite and a special Ring of Honor tribute show was taped after the show. That will soon be available for free on the HonorClub streaming service and Ring of Honor's YouTube account.

Briscoe's wife, Ashley Pugh, gave her most recent update on her Facebook page early Wednesday morning, stating that one of their daughters is stable while the other is set to undergo surgery. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

"We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back," she wrote. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!