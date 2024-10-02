Jay White is "Taking His Time" Towards AEW Return Following July Injury (Exclusive)

Jay White is coming up on three months without competing inside the squared circle. The Switchblade last wrestled on the July 6th edition of AEW Collision, losing to "Hangman" Adam Page in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. At the time, White reigned as one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Bullet Club Gold stablemates Austin and Colten Gunn. After his match against Hangman, White was taken off of AEW television to heal up from a foot injury. The Gunns attempted to integrate Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson into their AEW World Trios Championship unit, enacting the "Freebird Rule," but that decision was overridden by AEW management.

The Gunns and Robinson have continued operating as a three-man faction as they await White's return to television.

Latest on Jay White's Injury Recovery and AEW Return

(Photo: AEW)

Bullet Club Gold's frontman is in no rush to get back in the ring.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of his AEW Dynamite: Five-Year Anniversary match against "Hangman" Adam Page, Juice Robinson provided an update on Jay White's recovery.

"Jay's taking his time," Robinson said. "Sometimes you got to take time in this business and come back better, and that's what he's doing. So of course, we're excited for him to come back, because when all four of us are together, we feel like we are as strong as we can be, and we could take on any four wrestlers, any combination. We're definitely, like everybody, looking forward to having King Switch back."

White made his AEW debut in early 2022, wrestling a couple of sporadic matches before integrating himself into a weekly storyline during the build to the inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. At the time, White reigned as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. By that year's end, it became apparent that White was wrapping up with New Japan Pro Wrestling and would be taking his full-time talents to a western promotion. Both AEW and WWE sought after The Switchblade before AEW ultimately won out.

White made his official AEW debut in April 2023, re-aligning with Robinson to form a Bullet Club offshoot faction called Bullet Club Gold. White and Robinson recruited The Gunns in the subsequent months, and by November the quartet was involved in the company's headlining storyline against then-AEW World Champion MJF going into AEW Full Gear 2023. In the year since his lone AEW pay-per-view main event, White has competed in the AEW Continental Classic and became an AEW World Trios Champion.

Robinson takes on Hangman tonight on AEW Dynamite: Five-Year Anniversary, which goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.