Former AEW Champion Approaching Return to the Ring

Former AEW Trios Champion Jay White has been on the shelf with an injury to his foot causing the “Bang Bang Gang” to be stripped of the championships effective immediately. In their absence a new set of champions was crowned — The Patriarchy’s Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne — but they have remained feuding with the former champs. At AEW All In, Juice Robinson and The Gunn’s will challenge for the belts in a giant London Ladder match. The Patriarchy must defend against them, House of Black and one other surprise trio.

White’s time off has certainly been felt by fans who are wholeheartedly behind the beloved group. They may not have to wait long to see him back in action, however, if new reports are any indication. Fightful Select is reporting that White is healed and being factored into plans to return to AEW television “soon.” While there’s no specific date or even a timetable to go by, Fightful claims he was never slated to be sidelined long anyway which likely means it wasn’t a super serious injury.

If he makes it back in time for AEW’s trip to the United Kingdom, he could appear as soon as this upcoming week’s AEW Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. Previous reports stated that AEW All In is scheduled for 10 to 12 matches and with the addition of the trios match that takes the card to 10. It’s unclear if that number includes Zero Hour or not, but White could easily fit onto the card regardless.

AEW All In is shaping up to be a worthwhile event with many exciting title matches. By the end of the night there could be one — or many — new champions carrying AEW into the new era. Two of those matches include women who have historically been an afterthought in AEW. Over the last year that has certainly begun to shift, especially since Mercedes Moné’s signing in March. Bryan Danielson will also challenge for the AEW World Championship but there are extra stakes added to the match as it will be Swerve’s title against Danielson’s career. Check out the full card for AEW All In below.

AEW All In (Current Card)

AEW World Championship Title vs. Career Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs Bryan Danielson

