Jeff Hardy will not be debuting on AEW Dynamite this week. All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has been teasing a big free agent signing for this week’s episode, tweeting late last week, “The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!” That debuting wrestler will be taking on Isiah Kassidy for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at next month’s Revolution pay-per-view, a stipulation that is right up Jeff’s alley.

The problem is that Hardy is that even though his departure from WWE was different from the 80+ wrestlers that were let go due to budget cuts last year, he still has the 90-day “No Compete” clause hanging over his head. That clause won’t expire until early March, meaning a surprise debut this week is out of the question. Matt Hardy confirmed as much on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

“Jeff’s no-compete clause runs into March 9,” Matt explained. “As of March 10, he will be free to do whatever and then he could negotiate with somebody or work for another big company that has television, whatever it may be. Do I think that Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and teaming up with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, never say never. Anything’s possible. We’re definitely going to be working together and we’ll see if the planets align and we do get the opportunity to become the greatest team in all of space and time once more.”

Despite that, Matt has already started teasing a reunion with Jeff in his recent promos. The pair have also started announcing Hardy Boyz matches (for the first time since 2019) for independent companies outside of AEW beginning in March.

