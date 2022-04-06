Jeff Hardy Speaks on His Time in AEW So Far, Says He Felt Like a Ghost in WWE

Jeff Hardy took part in a special Supershow fan event for AdFreeShows during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas and briefly spoke with members of the media. At one point, ComicBook asked the former WWE Champion if his time in AEW so far had matched his expectations. Hardy was released by the WWE back in December after walking out of the main event at a live show in Texas. He arrived on the March 9 episode of Dynamite and has since competed in AEW and various independent shows alongside Matt Hardy in a quest to prove the Hardy Boyz are the greatest tag team of all time via one last run. They’ve since wrestled four matches, including a wild eight-man tornado tag team match against AFO on the March 23 edition of Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

“Oh for sure. The first time I went there, I think I said this on Matt’s podcast, I felt valuable,” Jeff said. “I felt like a ghost in WWE, like I was just… I’ve been this cool guy, 20 years off an on. But I’ve made all these influences and inspired people along the way, I just felt like a ghost. Now I feel like I’m human again, we can have this last run and be really graceful and beautiful, just like the Young Bucks, so we can go out on a good note.”

n e way here is jeff hardy doing swanton bomb at dynamite a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/wA4LQPrjQW — vulgar boy (@cynicalirl) April 4, 2022

Hardy was also asked about that particular spot during the eight-man tag team match where he climbed a ladder, then stood on a portion of the concrete wall that made up the interior of the arena before diving off and nailing a Swanton Bomb onto both The Butcher and Blade. Jeff said Darby Allin came up with the idea.

“Darby Allin. I met Darby and I kind of marked out a million times at first. He said ‘hey man, I’m Darby.’ I said ‘hey man, I’m Jeff.’ The first time I saw Darby, Tony Khan, actually first time I met him said there is this guy called Darby Allin. They’re saying he’s the new Jeff Hardy.’ And then I started watching and people used to say I’m the next Shawn Michaels. I don’t believe in that at all. He’s the first Darby Allin,” Jeff said.

“He found that place and went up there. They all went up there and they felt it. It was sketchy as hell and I was so scared I was going to slip and get hurt. I got two daughters and a wife I love more than life. I was so scared I was going to get hurt, but everything went so smooth,” he added.