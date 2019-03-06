Jim Ross Compares Lacey Evans’ Push to Brock Lesnar

Lacey Evans has been on the WWE main roster since January. But with the exception of an appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, she hasn’t done much more than walk up and down the entrance ramp in one of a dozen WWII-style pinup outfits.

And yet when Evans was brought up on a recent episode of The Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross praised her potential.

“You all like to talk about who’s getting their push. I think this. I said this when I met her, Lacey Evans, before the Mae Young Classic #1, she has everything. She has an amazing look. Her background is absolutely unduplicated. She’s a marine drill instructor for real,” Ross said. “She’s extremely athletic, but here’s the thing. She needs more time to learn how to wrestle. I’m not saying, ‘she sucks,’ but for her to be at a level of an Asuka, or a Charlotte, or any one on the top, top echelon, which is where WWE apparently sees her, Lacey, then she’s going to need to work on her game.”

Ross then compared Evans’ quick push to the main roster (she spent roughly two years in NXT) to that of Brock Lesnar, as he recalled that Vince McMahon wanted “The Beast Incarnate” to be moved up from Ohio Valley Wrestling much sooner than he actually was.

“I remember the old story where Vince said, ‘we want to bring Brock Lesnar to television.’ And I said, ‘he’s not ready.’ ‘He’ll be alright.’ I said, ‘no, he won’t alright because he can’t protect anybody yet. He’s too damn big and strong to not be fundamentally sound and protecting his opponents.’ It doesn’t take much of a miscue from him before you’re in trouble,” Ross recalled. “And Vince realized it and he agreed, so he waited four weeks. Lesnar was on the fast track, but my thoughts are Lacey Evans has everything it takes to be a star. Great media star, she’s intelligent and articulate. Get her back in the ring and drill, drill, drill. Everybody you bring in there to wrestle her should be better than her and I hope it’s being done.”

Evans’ latest appearance had her on SmackDown Live this week just as R-Truth was offering another open challenge for the United States Championship. He wound up losing the title in a four-way match to Rey Mysterio, Andrade and Samoa Joe when the latter scored a pin on Andrade.

