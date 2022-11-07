John Cena Reacts to Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Performance

Logan Paul's match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday managed to catch John Cena's attention. The 16-time former world champion took to Instagram over the weekend and posted photos of both Paul and The Bloodline, indicating he was giving his seal of approval to both. As always, Cena's posts were made "without explanation, for your interpretation."

Cena himself tried to dethrone Reigns of the WWE Universal Championship back at SummerSlam 2021, only to come up short. Reigns' power as "The Tribal Chief" has only grown since then as he has unified the WWE and Universal Championships into one title, drove The Usos to unify the two tag team championships, added Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to the faction and will surpass 800 consecutive days as a world champion this week.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul in WWE

While Logan suffered multiple injuries during his match with Reigns, his brother Jake hyped up their futures in WWE after he arrived and knocked out both of The Usos with punches. Jake told SecondsOut shortly after the event, "For sure, why not? That was so much fun, and I know we could take it a long way, and yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it, and then everyone here, everyone in the WWE, was super nice, super helpful, so it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of. Who knows, it feels like just the start for sure."

"The Bloodline, whatever, bro. I don't know (if we'll have another match). I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan, but, I mean, Roman Reigns, he's dope, he's cool, he's a great fighter, but at the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul brothers will be the WWE champions," he later added.

