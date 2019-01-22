John Cena Suffers Ankle Injury, Royal Rumble Status Questionable

John Cena’s latest return to WWE appears to have hit a speed bump.

WWE.com reported on Monday that Cena suffered an ankle injury during the four-way match involving Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in the main event of the Jan. 14 edition of Monday Night Raw.

“John Cena’s status in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match is in question following an apparent left ankle injury sustained during the main event of this past Monday night’s edition of Raw, WWE.com can now confirm,” the site reported.

The article cited a moment during the match where McIntyre trapped Cena’s ankle in an Ankle Lock as the cause for the injury.

“The injury was exacerbated earlier today as Cena was training his legs at the gym, which has cast doubt on whether he will be able to compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this Sunday,” the site reported.

No word yet if Cena’s injury is legitimate or part of a developing storyline. Cena has crossed paths with McIntyre a number of times since he made his return to weekly WWE television, but the two have yet to have a one-on-one match.

The 16-time world champion spent the bulk of 2018 away from the ring as he starred in and promoted a number of Hollywood films. Since returning in December, Cena has popped up on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live promoting his intent to compete at WrestleMania 35 (he did a similar story in early 2018, leading to a one-on-one match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34).

One of his biggest moments thus far in his latest run was going face-to-face with Becky Lynch, whom he gave a glowing endorsement to after she tossed him out of the ring during a tag team match.

“She has all the attributes, she certainly has the ability, as do many WWE Superstars, she has all the attributes to succeed and I was able to get one word into her, and that was ‘it’s yours to lose’. So time is a great thing as we reflect on ’18 and look forward to ’19, I would like to look forward to see what is the future of The Man,” Cena said in a WWE.com interview. “She certainly has caught lightening in the bottle for the present, but the hard work starts now.”

This year’s Royal Rumble will take place on Jan. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, and will once again feature a Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match.