John Cena Comments on Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Diagnosis

John Cena has shown his support for his fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns after Reigns announced that he was battling leukemia.

Earlier this evening, Roman Reigns revealed that he had lived with leukemia for 11 years and was relinquishing his Universal Championship due to the cancer recently becoming active once again. The moment stunned the WWE Universe and both fans and fellow WWE Superstars rushed to support Reigns in his battle against cancer.

John Cena, who is currently filming Bumblebee in China, took to Twitter to support Reigns. Cena noted that Reigns showed incredible courage for opening up to the world during an incredibly difficult moment.

‘Courage – strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

If there’s any wrestler who can understand the pressures that Reigns has gone through over the last few years, it’s John Cena. Cena and Reigns have both faced divisive fan reactions and wrestled under a microscope as they dealt with being at the center of Vince McMahon’s long term plans for the company.

It seemed like Cena would one day face off against Reigns to officially pass off the torch as the face of the WWE. In fact, the WWE has largely kept Reigns and Cena apart for years, presumably to build hype for an eventual Cena vs. Reigns Wrestlemania main event.

Although a Reigns vs. Cena dream match will have to wait, fans can still hope for the future. After all, Reigns promised to return to the WWE after he beats cancer for a second time, and Cena hasn’t missed a Wrestlemania in years.

We wish Roman Reigns all the wish and hope for his speedy return to the WWE ring.