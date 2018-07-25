John Cena Teases Return to SmackDown Live

John Cena hasn’t been seen on WWE television since April, but the 16-time world champion could be back on SmackDown Live very soon.

Cena posted a video of himself working out on Tuesday night and gave a shoutout to the Blue Brand as the show took place in Evansville, Indiana.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last day in the states and I got the blues! Thinking of @WWE #SmackdownLive heading back to China for a long trip but will see the @WWEUniverse soon! #NeverGiveUp #SDLive pic.twitter.com/3HP2Xp3teF — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 25, 2018

“Last day in the states and I got the blues!” Cena wrote, referencing the color of the weights he was using. “Thinking of (WWE) (SmackDownLive) heading back to China for a long trip but will see the (WWEUniverse) soon!”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported earlier on Tuesday that one of WWE’s rumored plans for SummerSlam is to have Cena face The Undertaker in a rematch from their unorthodox encounter back at WrestleMania 34.

After failing to earn himself a championship match over the span of several months, Cena spent weeks leading up to WrestleMania challenging “The Phenom” to a one-on-one match. Despite all of his taunts and references to Undertaker’s real-life persona, “The Deadman” never responded. Cena then decided to buy a front-row ticket for the show and spent more than an hour watching the event as a spectator.

Midway through the show he was told be a referee that Undertaker was in the building at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, prompting Cena to put his gear on and wait in the ring. Undertaker arrived and, in a shocking twist, defeated Cena in just two minutes and 45 seconds.

Cena then appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble event several weeks later and opened the show by defeating Triple H in a one-on-one match. He’s since been on break working on and promoting various film projects.

In the midst of Cena’s departure, news broke in mid-April that his engagement to Nikki Bella had ended just a month before their wedding. As the events of the break-up unfold on the reality series Total Bellas, Bella gave her fans an update on July 1 saying that the two were just friends for the time being.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” Bella said on her YouTube channel. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, he is truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, and he has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”