WWE Fans Want the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Dream Match Now More Than Ever
Moments after Bobby Lashley squashed The Miz and won his first WWE Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar started trending on Twitter. "The Beast" was on everybody's mind because of the long-awaited dream match between Lesnar and Lashley, one that seemed to be within reach now that Lashley is a world champion. There's no indication the match with happen at WrestleMania 37 here in six weeks (that slot seems to be filled by Drew McIntyre) but some vocal wrestling fans want the match now more than ever.
Do you think WWE should have the match? And if so, when? Check out some of the fan tweets in the list below and let us know what you think in the comments!
SHOUT IT!
prevnext
I NEED THESE MOTHA FUCKAS TO FIGHT MAN!!!!— juice wayne (@visecs) March 2, 2021
I'VE WANTED THAT SINCE I WAS A KID!
BOBBY LASHLEY VS BROCK LESNAR NEEDS TO HAPPEN AND THEY NEED TO BEAT THE ABSOLUTE SHIT OUTTA EACHOTHER MAN!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tqaCRRgJPy
Money
prevnext
I still think Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley would be box office. Now more than ever. #WWERaw— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 2, 2021
Big Meaty Men
prevnext
we getting Brock vs Lashley at Mania? pic.twitter.com/5mQ79bSczL— Aj 🐐 (@embracedvision) March 2, 2021
Let's Do This!
prevnext
Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WM37 😁 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/XpMcfxsB40— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) March 2, 2021
You Heard Dave
prevnext
Robert Lashley Vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the World Wrestling Federation Championship
CC; @VinceMcMahon, @WWE, @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/2Laj2oc4Hu— Alex (@ContrarianAlex) March 2, 2021
Book It
prev
BROCK LESNAR VS BOBBY LASHLEY FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP. BOOK IT! pic.twitter.com/Ta0qeQFkFc— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) March 2, 2021