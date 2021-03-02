WWE Fans Want the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Dream Match Now More Than Ever

Moments after Bobby Lashley squashed The Miz and won his first WWE Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar started trending on Twitter. "The Beast" was on everybody's mind because of the long-awaited dream match between Lesnar and Lashley, one that seemed to be within reach now that Lashley is a world champion. There's no indication the match with happen at WrestleMania 37 here in six weeks (that slot seems to be filled by Drew McIntyre) but some vocal wrestling fans want the match now more than ever.

Do you think WWE should have the match? And if so, when? Check out some of the fan tweets in the list below and let us know what you think in the comments!