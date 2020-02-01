John Cena Confirms He’ll Be in Tampa for WrestleMania

John Cena is right at the center of the action in Fast & Furious 9 and the Internet cannot deal with that trailer. But, some fans are wondering if they will see him in a wrestling ring again any time soon. Well, the WWE star said that he’d be around Tampa for WrestleMania during the F9 event in Miami that Comicbook.com was able to attend. Now, questions arise about just what his role could be if he’s included in the show. The only way fans will know is when April rolls around and the Showcase of the Immortals gets underway.

“I live in Tampa, the event is in Tampa, so I will be there,” the former WWE champion said. “If I’m asked to do anything, that’s beyond my control. I don’t dictate terms, that’s not something I’ve ever done. I’ve never been one to be like, ‘I would love a match with this guy or this guy.’ I show up and I’m grateful for any moment that’s given to me. Whether I come down to rap, or I’m a fan. I’ve been in the first match, the middle, and the last match. They’re all just as rewarding to me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hollywood is the name of the game these days, but the 42-year old still thinks about the ring often. In pondering what’s next after this current slate of films, he told Collider about conversations around a possible return to a WWE ring. He’s in Dolittle this month and then Cena gets going with The Suicide Squad. The Fast and the Furious also made room for another WWE superstar along with The Rock. But, the question remains, is that it for his time in the squared circle.

“Dude, all this stuff is great, but if it all stops tomorrow, I’m still okay with me,” Cena said. “I know the good things that define me and I know the qualities I have as a human being. I’m going to move on and go forward. I know that all this is borrowed. I’m just grateful to have it and grateful to be able to contribute. I don’t want to be greedy as a performer and I see that a lot in sports entertainment.”

“The movie The Wrestler was centered around a guy who can’t let go,” he recalled. “I’m being a shitty human being because I can’t let go of this thing. I invested my life in that company and then there’s no one, whether they like my performance or not, that will argue that. I think after the extended period of time that I put in, it’s okay for me to take a step back and reflect and be like, “Okay, I need to have more than that in my life because if that’s all that defines me, that’s a depreciating asset.” Every sunset that happens, I get a little slower and a little older and a little slower and a little older and it’s eventually going to end.”

Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22nd.