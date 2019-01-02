John Cena on WWE Future: I Will Not Abandon Ship

As John Cena‘s Hollywood resume continues to expand, it feels like his days in WWE are numbered. However, the 16-time World Champion says not to worry.

Like The Rock, Cena’s acting ambitions have impacted his WWE availability. 2018, by far, was Cena’s thinnest year as a wrestler and it appears he’s making a full transition out of the sport. But in an interview with WWE, Cena declared that he has no intentions of leaving WWE behind.

“I’m literally in the search for balance, I am. I’ve told everyone in the WWE that I will not abandon ship,” Cena said. “This is my home, this is my family, and I’m realizing how tough it is to balance everything but I’m here, and the best I can do is manage my time the best I can, and really just never leave my family out to dry. I have some wonderful opportunities coming up that I’m going to take advantage of, and a lot of that involves me being away from the WWE.

Cena is set to leave WWE again later this month for another movie obligation, seemingly taking him off the road to WrestleMania. However, it’s hard to imagine WrestleMania 35 happening without a big match for Cena. While we don’t know what his schedule looks like, we fully expect him to be around WWE in March.

Regardless, Cena seems to prefer the balancing act between move roles and bodyslams. But no matter how much success he has on the red carpet it seems like Cena’s loyalty lies with Vince McMahon.

“But there are things that I want to pursue in life, and as a 41-going-on-42-year-old man, I’m not afraid of taking those chances, even if some people are soured with my chances. But every second I have to myself, I wish there was a way to describe how busy I’ve been. And the opportunity I was given to stay home, the opportunity I was given from authority figures of the WWE to be like, ‘Hey, you need to take some rest for you.’ And my immediate answer was, ‘No, put me on every show, not just SmackDown Live or just the televised shows.’ I have a certain amount of time and I’m doing every single show because this is where I feel like I belong, and this is where I feel like my family is,” he said.

So what does the future hold for Cena? It’s impossible to know, but don’t be surprised if Cena takes on the main event role in 2019. With Roman Reigns out, Brock Lesnar’s sporadic schedule, and a weak men’s division WWE is in need of male star power. While Seth Rollins may get the first crack at the throne, John Cena has been one of McMahon’s favorite cash cows.