John Morrison Booked for Miz TV on This Week’s WWE SmackDown

John Morrison made his brief return to WWE television on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown when he popped out of The Miz’s dressing room and declined to give a backstage interview. Minutes before that The Miz lost a match against Kofi Kingston and seemingly turned heel by attacking him from behind afterwards. Morrison’s appearance immediately led to speculation that he and Miz might be reforming their old tag team, which thrived back in the late 2000s thanks to two championship reigns and a successful online show, “The Dirt Sheet.” WWE announced via Twitter on Thursday that Morrison will appear on this week’s show in a special installment of Miz TV.

Miz then took to Instagram and promised that the two would give some answers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After breaking up in 2009, Miz and Morrison had vastly different career paths. Miz was quickly elevated to main event status and main evented WrestleMania XXVII as WWE Champion, then gradually reinvented himself as “The A-Lister” while perfecting his craft as a heel. By the end of December he finished tied with Kingston for the most championship victories in the 2010s, most of which came from his eight runs as Intercontinental Champion.

Meanwhile Morrison looked poised for a main event run as a babyface in 2011, but by the end of the year he was out of the company. He then went on to work for various independent wrestling companies like Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling while winning the top championship in all of them. He signed a new multi-year contract with WWE in December, then went on The Bump to explain his absence.

“When I left in 2011, I meant to take a year off,” Morrison said. “I wanted to make some movies and do my own thing for a little bit. That year turned into eight years. It’s crazy how fast the time flew. And part of it was I was having a lot of fun wrestling for other places. Every time you wrestle for another place, you sign a contract and they wanna have you sign for longer and extend and extend. I felt like I was a really big part of all these organizations; Lucha Underground, IMPACT, 5 Star. I was like the guy, the brand ambassador. It was cool having all that autonomy.”

“Why did I come back? Or why did it take so long? I think I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing. I had always meant to come back,” Morrison said. “At this point, when I realized, ‘I better get my ass back to WWE before ten years goes by.’ Because time is flying.”

So does this segment mark the return of The Dirt Sheet and the successful tag team? We’ll have to wait and see.