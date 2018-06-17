WWE’s Johnny Gargano Sports Captain America Gear For NXT Takeover

The storylines of WWE can be wrought with all kinds of drama, tension, action, and theatricality, much like comic books can do. The two worlds often collide as they share a similar core, and the latest crossover was one of the coolest yet.

Johnny Gargano (who’s no stranger to Marvel inspired gear) wore Captain America inspired ring gear for his Chicago Street Fight match against his heated rival Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It only makes sense that Gargano would wear Captain America inspired gear as his match with Ciampa is the culmination of months of a heated back and forth between the two. Once tag team partners, named D.I.Y., their friendship came to an end when Ciampa brutally beat down Gargano after a devastating loss.

Ciampa leaves for a while in order to heal an injury, and in that time Gargano skyrocketed to the top of the NXT card as a solo star. He finally gets a chance at the NXT Championship title, but it’s swept away when Gargano interfered in the match and causes his loss. To top it all off, this match was the last chance he had to stay on the NXT roster as Gargano wagered then champion Cien Almas for a chance at the title less he quite NXT forever.

While their rivalry was thought to be settled after the two face each other in a non-sanctioned match (where anything goes) and Gargano walking away the winner, Ciampa continued to pester Gargano. Threatening his wife, threatening his time at NXT, Gargano and Ciampa agree to one more match at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

This Chicago Street Fight has the two laying it all out on the line, and Gargano himself fighting against his rival much like the Marvel icon he’s paying tribute to. Drama liks this is one of the many reasons fans love WWE.

The match card for NXT Takeover: Chicago is as follows: